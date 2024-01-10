3 wanted after car windows with Israeli flag decals smashed in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police are seeking at least three suspects after a vehicle with Israeli flag decals had its windows shattered in Vaughan in what police allege was an act of hate-motivated vandalism.

Police say the vehicle was parked at a home in the southwest area of Glen Shields Avenue and Dufferin Street when the incident took place after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A hate crime investigator is on the case and police say they have notified their hate crime prevention unit.

"York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime," they said in a news release Wednesday.

"All reports of hate crime or hate/bias incidents will be investigated thoroughly."

Police allege that at least three suspects in a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV drove through the neighbourhood before parking in front of a house. Two males, wearing masks and gloves, got out of the passenger side, while a third suspect stayed in the vehicle, police said.

The two went to the vehicle, the windows of which featured decals of the Israeli flag, and allegedly used a tool to shatter the glass. They returned to the Jeep and drove away, police said.

WATCH | Video shows two males damaging a vehicle in Vaughan:

Police have release images of two suspects and a video in the hopes that someone will be able to identify them.

The first suspect is described as male, wearing a mask, a dark hooded jacket and dark pants with a reflective stripe on the side and a satchel across his chest.

The second suspect is described as male, wearing a mask, a dark hooded jacket and dark pants with reflective material at the knee.

The third suspect, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was not seen.

Anyone with information or video recordings from the area around the time of the incident is urged to contact police.

This image taken from a video shows the second suspect in alleged hate-motivated vehicle vandalism in Vaughan. (Submitted by York Regional Police)