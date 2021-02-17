York police investigate suspected drowning death of man in his 50s at group home

York Regional Police are investigating the suspected drowning death of a man in his 50s at a group home on Friday.

The man is believed to have died in a pool of water at 19601 Leslie St., New Leaf: Living and Learning Together Inc., a home for individuals with a developmental disability and complex needs, in Queensville, in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

Police were called to the address at about 2:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name and exact age have not been released.

Police did not comment on the circumstances surrounding the death and said it is still under investigation.

The coroner attended the scene.