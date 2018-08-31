Police looking for woman who allegedly stole from seniors in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are searching for a woman they allege broke into two retirement homes and stole from senior citizens in Richmond Hill.

On July 30, around 12:30 p.m., the woman was caught on camera entering a retirement home on Elgin Mills Road East, where police say she entered at least three rooms.

In one room, police say she took $95 from a victim's wallet while he was in his bed, believing the woman was a staff member.

Two weeks later, on August 13, the same woman entered a different retirement home on Elgin Mills Road East around 3 p.m., police say, where she posed as a staff member and entered at least five residents' rooms.

Police say she walked into senior's rooms, made an excuse for why she was there and then went through their belongings. The woman allegedly stole $850 from one of the residents.

None of the victims were physically harmed, police say.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may be able to identify the woman to come forward. Police describe the suspect as approximately 30-years-old with a thin build, long wavy brown hair and was wearing glasses.

Police released security camera video of the woman on Friday afternoon.