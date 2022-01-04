York police identify man found shot dead in Richmond Hill on New Year's Eve

York Regional Police have identified a man found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. on New Year's Eve.

Police said Walid Saraj, 35, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, was found in the area of Gormley Court, near Highway 404 and Stouffville Road. Police received a call about a body in the area at about 12:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saraj died of gunshot wounds, a post-mortem examination has determined.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers have been trying to trace Saraj's movements between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31 hoping to find out who killed him.

Police are urging anyone who saw or spoke with him, or anyone with information about where he was during that time, to call them. Investigators have released a photo provided by his family in the hopes that anyone who recalls seeing him will come forward.

Also, they're urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or who has commercial or residential video surveillance that could shed light on what happened to Saraj, to come forward.