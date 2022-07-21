Body of Markham woman who fell off water tube recovered from Lake Simcoe

York Regional Police said Thursday they have recovered the body of a Markham woman who is believed to have drowned in Lake Simcoe, near Georgina, Ont., after she fell off a water tube.

Police said they were called to Holmes Point Park, which is in the area of Holmes Point Road and Donna Drive, on Wednesday at about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

Police said the woman, 35, wasn't wearing a life jacket and was underwater when officers arrived.

York's marine unit, with help from the services's helicopter Air2, was able to locate the woman's body and pull it from the water. The coroner went to the scene to confirm her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.