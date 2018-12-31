York police looking for 5 suspects in armed robbery at Markham mall

York Regional Police are asking the public for help in identifying five more suspects in an armed robbery at a Markham mall on Sunday evening.

Police were called to CF Markville at 6:25 p.m., less than an hour before the mall was scheduled to close, for reports of a robbery at a jewelry store.

Sgt. Clint Whitney told CBC Toronto that the mall was open and quite busy at the time of the incident.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said it appears that six suspects arrived at the mall in two vehicles. They entered the jewelry store wearing construction vests "equipped with firearms and hammers," the release said.

"The suspects smashed the glass cases in the store and stole a quantity of jewelry," it said.

Video footage of the robbery shows several people in safety vests cleaning out display cases at Lukfook Jewellery.

The suspects fled the scene, but officers caught up with one of them after a foot pursuit.

That suspect, a 27-year-old Toronto man, is facing three charges, including assault with intent to resist arrest. One officer suffered minor injuries making the arrest, police said.

York police did not issue descriptions of the remaining five suspects. But the news release said investigators believe that the suspects were also responsible for a suspicious package that was left at the Markham GO train station on Main Street just prior to the incident at the mall.

"The incident appears to have been reported to police in an attempt to distract police resources away from the robbery," the release said.

The suspect who was arrested was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.