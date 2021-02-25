Police investigating after man found dead on road in Vaughan

York Regional Police say their homicide unit has been called in to investigate a "suspicious" death after a man's body was found on a road in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Teston at Rodinea roads at around 8 a.m. after the body was located.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. There's no confirmation yet of man's identity and cause of death..

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or anyone with home surveillance video to contact them.