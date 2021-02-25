Police investigating after man found dead on road in Vaughan
Homicide unit has taken over the investigation
York Regional Police say their homicide unit has been called in to investigate a "suspicious" death after a man's body was found on a road in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to the area of Teston at Rodinea roads at around 8 a.m. after the body was located.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. There's no confirmation yet of man's identity and cause of death..
The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or anyone with home surveillance video to contact them.
Suspicious death in Vaughan: At 8 a.m., officers received a call regarding a body located in the area of Teston Rd at Rodinea Rd. An adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death is deemed suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.—@YRP