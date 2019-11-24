Suspected impaired driver in custody after crash in Vaughan, woman injured

A suspected impaired driver is in custody and a woman is injured after a car crashed and rolled onto its roof on a residential street in Vaughan early Sunday, York police say.

The single vehicle crash happened on Vellore Woods Boulevard near Ashberry Boulevard, in the area of Rutherford Road and Highway 400. Police were called to the area at about 2:40 a.m.

The car contained five people when it flipped over, according to Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, duty inspector for York Regional Police.

"That vehicle, for an unknown reason right now, has left the roadway and rolled over," Mitchell said on Sunday.

"It looks like one of our officers may have attempted to stop that vehicle prior to this collision."

Officers arrested the driver and paramedics took a woman to a local hospital. Mitchell said he believes her injuries are minor but police are waiting for an update on her injuries from the hospital.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit may have to be notified about the crash, depending on the severity of the injuries suffered by the woman, Mitchell added.

Other people in the car were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The driver facing impaired driving charges. Mitchell declined to release his age.

York Regional Police's helicopter, Air2, was in the area on another call and it filmed the aftermath of the crash, Mitchell said.

Police have taped off the area surrounding the crash.

Vellore Woods Boulevard, from Ashberry Boulevard to Berry Trail, is closed as police continue to hold the scene.