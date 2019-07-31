Skip to Main Content
Police identify family killed in Markham quadruple homicides
Toronto·Breaking

Identities released after post mortem examinations

CBC News ·
From left to right: Firoza Begum, 70; Momotaz Begum, 50; Malesa Zaman, 21 and Moniruz Zaman, 59. (Facebook)

York Regional Police have released the identities of all four people killed in a Markham home on the weekend, who a friend says are all part of the same family.

The victims, all from Markham, are:

  • Firoza Begum, 70.
  • Momotaz Begum, 50.
  • Moniruz Zaman, 59.
  • Malesa Zaman, 21.

More to come

 

