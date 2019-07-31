Police identify family killed in Markham quadruple homicides
Identities released after post mortem examinations
York Regional Police have released the identities of all four people killed in a Markham home on the weekend, who a friend says are all part of the same family.
The victims, all from Markham, are:
- Firoza Begum, 70.
- Momotaz Begum, 50.
- Moniruz Zaman, 59.
- Malesa Zaman, 21.
More to come