1 dead, 1 in custody after homicide in Richmond Hill, Ont. home, police say

One person is dead and one person is in custody after a homicide in a Richmond Hill, Ont. home on Wednesday night, York Regional Police say.

Police were called to the residence in the area of King Road and Yonge Street just before 7:45 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to York Region Paramedic Services. The other was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

According to police, there is no public safety concern and the incident was contained to the home.

Police are remaining at the scene as the investigation continues.