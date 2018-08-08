Skip to Main Content
Police searching for 3 suspects after man gunned down in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Updated

Man pronounced dead in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area; homicide investigators probing case

CBC News ·
Police say an adult man was found in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

York Regional Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot north of Aurora Road on Ninth Line. 

That's where they say a man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three male suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police say they are treating the case as a homicide.

Ninth Line is closed from Aurora Road and Legendary Trail as police investigate. The closure is expected to last for most of the evening. 

With files from The Canadian Press

