Police searching for 3 suspects after man gunned down in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Man pronounced dead in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area; homicide investigators probing case
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.
Police were called just after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot north of Aurora Road on Ninth Line.
That's where they say a man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say three male suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured SUV.
Police say they are treating the case as a homicide.
Ninth Line is closed from Aurora Road and Legendary Trail as police investigate. The closure is expected to last for most of the evening.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION- Ninth Line and Aurora Road in<br>Whitchurch-Stouffville, 1 adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the<br>scene, expect a police presence and road closures/ traffic delays in the area—@YRP
With files from The Canadian Press