York Regional Police investigating after man found dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.

Police were called just after 3 p.m.to a parking lot north of Aurora Road on Ninth Line.

That's where they say a man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are treating the case as a homicide.

Ninth Line is closed from Aurora Road and Legendary Trail as police investigate. The closure is expected to last for most of the evening.