3 charged after police find cannabis grow op in York region exceeding legal limits

York Regional Police have charged three men after officers found a licensed cannabis grow operation north of Toronto that was cultivating more plants than legally allowed.

The three were charged wth two offences each under the Cannabis Act: cultivation, propagation and harvesting; and possession for the purpose of distribution.

Two of the men, aged 43 and 56, are from Toronto, while one, aged 43, is of no fixed address. None were the licence holders for the grow operation, which is near Aurora, Ont., police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, police said they were asked to help fire prevention officers from Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire and Emergency Services inspect a licensed indoor cannabis grow operation in the area of Woodbine Avenue north of Bloomington Road.

Three men have been charged with two offences each under the Cannabis Act for growing more than they were allowed under their licences. (York Regional Police)

Police said the 10,000-square foot facility was operating with four combined Health Canada medical cannabis licences that allowed it to grow 1,752 cannabis plants.

When officers arrived, however, they found more than 6,000 cannabis plants in various stages of production.

"These investigations raise significant concerns, as there is once again a blatant disregard for licensed grow limits," Chief Eric Jolliffe said in the release.

"Since the legalization of cannabis on October 17, 2018, the increasing demand is creating additional opportunities for organized crime to be a supplier."

Jolliffee said police need citizens to continue to report grow operations suspected of growing in excess of their licensed limits.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe says: 'Since the legalization of cannabis on October 17, 2018, the increasing demand is creating additional opportunities for organized crime to be a supplier.' (York Regional Police)

Police said they believe organized crime organizations are exploiting the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Those federal rules allow designated growers to pool up to four grow licences per address and turn one production site into a cannabis farm.

But police said the growers, because they are not actual licensed producers, are avoiding Health Canada regulations that govern growing, security and quality control of cannabis.

"The end result is lower cost cannabis that is sold into the black market for high profits," the news release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call York police's guns, gangs and drug enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.