York police arrest robbery suspect after restaurant owner rams getaway car

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a restaurant robbery in Markham, Ont. on the weekend after the owner of the all-day breakfast eatery rammed the getaway car.

The accused, 49, is one of two suspects in the robbery of the Yong He restaurant, 7077 Kennedy Road, north of Steeles Avenue East.

York Regional Police say they were called to the establishment at about 2 a.m. on Sunday. One robbery suspect, also a man, is still at large.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found out that two men had entered the restaurant, one armed with a firearm. The pair took cash from the register, then fled south on Kennedy Road in a silver Acura four-door sedan.

Following close behind, the restaurant owner chased the suspects in his own vehicle and collided with their vehicle. The two suspects fled on foot in different directions.

Police dogs tracked suspect to portable washroom

Officers set up a perimeter and police dogs tracked and found one man who had barricaded himself inside a portable washroom.

He was removed from the washroom and arrested. No details on charges were released.

Toronto police say they are investigating several robberies of Chinese owned or operated businesses, mostly restaurants, located in the north end of 42 Division, that have occurred in the past two weeks. The division is in northeast Scarborough.

Police are looking into whether the robberies in Toronto are linked to the one in York Region.

Anyone with information about the Markham robbery is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.