Homicide detectives probe fatal fire in Aurora, Ont.
Homicide detectives are investigating a house fire in Aurora, Ont. after a body was found in the residence, according to York Regional Police.
Body found in house following blaze and death is considered suspicious, police say
Police said the fire occurred overnight on Edward Street.
The circumstance of the death are considered suspicious.
Police have not released the victim's age or sex. No other details were available.
