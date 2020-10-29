At least 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 after large wedding in Vaughan

York Region Public Health says 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked to a large wedding in Vaughan that took place over two days.

In a news release on Wednesday, the public health unit said slightly more than 100 people attended the wedding at the Avani Event Centre in its Opus Room, located at 8400 Jane St., Concord, with wedding-related events on Oct. 14 and Oct. 18.

York Region Public Health was notified of the first confirmed case on Monday. Five of the cases are York Region residents, while 39 of the cases involve people outside the region.

The public health unit said 31 cases are in Peel Region, two are in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, one is in the Simcoe Muskoka District, two are in Halton Region, one is Waterloo, and one is in Toronto.

The exposure risk to wedding guests is considered high.

Everyone who attended is advised to go into isolation for two weeks until Nov. 2.

Outbreak a reminder of 'importance of physical distancing'

"Health units with confirmed cases are conducting case and contact management activities associated with this large wedding. York Region continues to work with the family to notify attendees about the potential exposures," the public health unit said.

"This cluster of COVID-19 infections serves as a reminder of the importance of physical distancing with anyone outside of your immediate household and wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces."

The public health unit said the cluster of cases is the second large cluster linked to a wedding in York Region.

York Region Public Health has conducted an inspection of the venue and is assessing "next steps' based on its investigation. The banquet facilities were still under certain restrictions as part of Stage 3 reopening when the events took place.

The provincial government moved York Region into modified Stage 2 restrictions on Monday, Oct. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

This includes the limit of private events or social gatherings to 10 people or less indoors and 25 people or less outdoors, including social gatherings associated with a wedding, such as a reception.