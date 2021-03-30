3 vaccination clinics to close in York Region on Friday due to delays in Moderna shipments

York Region will close three vaccination clinics on Friday for at least four days due to expected delays in shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinics include the drive-thru clinic at Canada's Wonderland, the Georgina Ice Palace in the Town of Georgina and the Aaninn Community Centre in Markham.

The drive-thru clinic at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan opened on Monday.

Patrick Casey, director of corporate communications for the Regional Municipality of York, said the clinics will be closed from April 2 to April 5 at least.

"With additional vaccine deliveries expected next week, these clinics will reopen at that time," Casey said in an email on Monday.

"Clinic operations remain dependent on vaccine supply," he added.

All other clinics in York Region will continue to operate at capacity seven days a week.

The other clinics include those at Richmond Green Sports Centre in Richmond Hill, Maple Community Centre and Vaughan Cortellucci Hospital in Vaughan, Cornell Community Centre in Markham and Ray Twinney Recreation Complex in Newmarket.