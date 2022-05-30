2 York region schools put in 'hold and secure' after teens made threat with fake guns, police say

Two schools in York Region were put under hold and secure precautions Monday morning following a threat made in Aurora, Ont., say local police.

Investigators with York Regional Police say they "received information" around 10:45 a.m. about a video in which a teenager — holding what looked like a firearm — made threats.

It's not clear, based on the information released so far by police, as to exactly what threat was made. The incident comes amid heightened tension nearly a week after a gunman entered a Texas elementary school classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Two teenagers have been arrested in Aurora, police say, and they are not being identified because of their ages. At this stage, it's unclear if any charges have been laid. Police say officers were quick to find the teens, and upon inspection realized the weapons were fakes.

The two schools were put in a hold and secure during the investigation, police say.

A hold and secure is a school response to an incident in the general vicinity, but not on or near school property. The day continues as normal inside the school, the TDSB says, but as a precautionary measure, the school's outer doors are locked and no one can come or go from the building.

Last week, several schools in nearby Scarborough were placed under similar precautions following reports of a man in the area with a rifle. That suspect was shot dead by police. The province's police watchdog is now investigating and says the 27-year-old man had a pellet gun — not a rifle.