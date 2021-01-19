This York Region inspector has been trying to enforce COVID-19 orders. Here's what she's seen
Enforcement is ramping up across the province during the second state of emergency. In York Region over the weekend, public health inspected more than 70 businesses, focusing its COVID-19 enforcement on big box retail and grocery stores.
Weekend enforcement blitz results in 11 charges
The inspections resulted in 11 charges.
The CBC's Talia Ricci spoke with a public health inspector who shares some of the things she's seeing on the ground during the pandemic.