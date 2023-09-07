York Regional Police released images of four male suspects wanted in connection with at least six break and enters, and thefts, at places of worship in Markham and the nearby Township of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police say there is a fifth suspect, but investigators do not yet have photos of him.

According to a police release, two suspects broke into a residence associated with a Buddhist temple in Markham on July 21 before leaving in a dark-coloured SUV driven by a third suspect. Police say a large quantity of Canadian and American currency was stolen.

Police say suspects forced their way two separate times into a residence used by another Markham temple. The first time on Aug. 6 and the second on Aug. 19, some time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Police say a large amount of cash was stolen, as was a safe.

In between those two break-ins, on Aug. 13 after 12 p.m., police say two men broke into a Whitchurch-Stouffville residence being used as a Buddhist temple. They say the suspects were scared off by people inside and fled before police arrived. Police say nobody was injured and nothing was stolen.

On Aug 20, around 4 p.m. five male suspects allegedly broke into a Buddhist Monastery in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Two of the suspects asked for a blessing, according to police, before they allegedly stole a safe containing a large amount of cash and fled. Police say a sixth break-in occurred on Sept. 3, around 10 a.m., when four suspects were seen wandering around the property of another Markham temple.

Police say the suspects forced their way into a private staff area and stole a large amount of Canadian and Chinese money, along with a cell phone.

Investigators are looking into a possible hate motivation, however Const. Maniva Armstrong said, "at this point I can't confirm that is the motive."

She described the suspects as "bold" during some of the robberies, noting they spoke to people inside places of worships before stealing anything.

Const. Maniva Armstrong says investigators are considering whether the break-ins and robberies were hate motivated. (Dale Manucdoc/CBC)

Police say four of the suspects as likely men in their 30s.

Suspect #1 is described as male, 6', 220 pounds, with a medium build and short black hair.

Suspect #2 is described as male, 5'10", thin build, with black hair and a partial beard.

Suspect #3 is described as male, approximately 6', 200 pounds, with a medium build and short black hair.

Suspect #4 is described as male, 5'10", 220 pounds with a medium build.

Police say suspects used three vehicles, including a dark-coloured SUV, a white Hyundai Elantra, and possibly a silver Toyota Corolla, from 2014, 2015 or 2016.