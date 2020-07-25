Health officials issue a warning after 3 people with COVID-19 attend a large party in Schomberg

York Region Public Health (YRPH) is urging anyone who attended a large party in Schomberg on July 12 to get tested for COVID-19.

Three confirmed cases of the virus and one probable case have been linked to a cluster of infections that stem from the large gathering, says the local health unit.

A public heath notice has been issued by York Region to help with contact tracing for anyone that was at 17015 8th Concession in the Township of King from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The three confirmed cases were infectious while at the party and reported that they did not practice physical distancing or wear a face mask, according to YRPH.

In a post on Facebook King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini wrote he's "disappointed that individuals living in King chose to blatantly disregard the conditions that only permit a gathering of 10 people within your bubble and put our community at risk."

Health officials have maintained that the virus is still out there, even as the province reopens more businesses and activities.

The provincial government recently gave York Region permission to enter stage 3 of re-opening on July 24.

YRPH says people should monitor themselves for new or worsening symptoms related to COVID-19 because they may have been exposed to the virus.

If they have not developed symptoms they should still call YRPH, get tested and self isolate for 14 days.