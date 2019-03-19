Skip to Main Content
Police in York Region search for 5-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father
Police in York Region search for 5-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father

Police in York Region are searching for a five-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her father in Markham.

Soloman Jaffri is alleged to have abducted his daughter from Armadale Public School

York Regional Police are looking for Soloman Jaffri, who allegedly abducted his 5-year-old daughter from her Markham school on Tuesday. (York Regional Police)

In a tweet, police allege Soloman Jaffri abducted his daughter from Armadale Public School.

The pair reportedly left the school in a taxi.

Anyone who spots the father or the girl is asked to call 911.

