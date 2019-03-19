New
Police in York Region search for 5-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father
Police in York Region are searching for a five-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her father in Markham.
Soloman Jaffri is alleged to have abducted his daughter from Armadale Public School
In a tweet, police allege Soloman Jaffri abducted his daughter from Armadale Public School.
The pair reportedly left the school in a taxi.
Anyone who spots the father or the girl is asked to call 911.
CHILD ABDUCTION – We need your help to locate 5yr-old Jannah JAFFRI, who was abducted by her father Soloman JAFFRI from Armadale PS in Markham. Left the school in a taxi. If you spot her or her father call 9-1-1. Updates to follow. <a href="https://t.co/lAt3nFsk0y">pic.twitter.com/lAt3nFsk0y</a>—@YRP