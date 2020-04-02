Domestic violence on the rise in York Region amid COVID-19 crisis, police say

Cases of domestic violence in York Region are on the rise with COVID-19 forcing people to spend more time inside, police say.

Although overall crime was down 13 per cent in March 2020 compared to March 2019, domestic incidents — as well as cases of vehicle theft and stunt driving — have seen a spike in numbers.

Below is a breakdown of crime that police say have increased since changes came into effect surrounding COVID-19:

Commercial break and enters have increased by 45 per cent.

Thefts of vehicles have increased by 44 per cent.

Domestic incidents have increased by 22 per cent.

Stunt driving incidents of 50 km/hour or more above the speed limit have increased by 60 per cent.

These numbers are unaudited and not official statistics, police caution.

Fraud, impaired driving cases decreasing

Meanwhile police say some crimes, including incidents of impaired driving and fraud, are on a downward slope.

Below is a breakdown of crime that has decreased:

Traffic violations have decreased by 32 per cent.

Impaired driving has decreased by 29 per cent.

Frauds have decreased by 16 per cent.

Weapons offences have decreased by 13 per cent.

Police say they're now trying to adjust to these changes.

"York Regional Police continues to respond and adapt to changes in crime trends as a result of COVID-19 and the changes to daily life in our community," police said in the release.

Province to provide $2.7M to help domestic violence victims

Meanwhile, Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey today announced $2.7 million for community agencies to support victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is also investing $1.3 million in technology to help courts and tribunals operate remotely.