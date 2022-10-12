2 dead, 1 injured in crash involving dump truck, car in Markham

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a crash involving a dump truck and a car in Markham on Wednesday, police and paramedics say.

The crash happened at the corner of Markham Road and Elson Street, south of Denison Street. Emergency crews were called to the area at 2:05 p.m.

York Regional Police said two people were pronounced dead st the scene. York Region Paramedic Services took one person to a local hospital.

There's been no word on the condition of the third person.

Police have closed all lanes of Markham Road, northbound and southbound, between Denison Street and Steeles Avenue East as officers investigate.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.