Police looking for suspect with burned eyebrows after arson at Vaughan beauty salon

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects who set fire to a beauty salon in Vaughan.

Investigators say the person who lit the fire "may have burned their hoodie and eyebrows" before fleeing by car.

You can watch security video of the incident below:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA - Can you help ID this suspect who torched a beauty salon on Jan 3rd in the area of Bathurst/Rutherford? Suspect may have burned their hoodie and their eyebrows. Fled in a red car with one headlight out. 866-876-5423 x7441 with any tips. <a href="https://t.co/Oba6IPuPOD">https://t.co/Oba6IPuPOD</a> <a href="https://t.co/p97qQr7zSq">pic.twitter.com/p97qQr7zSq</a> —@YRP

Police say the fire happened on Friday, Jan. 3 at a salon near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road.

The Ontario Fire Marshall investigated the incident and determined the fire had been intentionally set.

The suspect who set the fire was wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a gas can.

The person fled by car along with a second suspect, who was driving a red car with one headlight out, police said.

Anyone with information about the fire or suspects is asked to call York police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.