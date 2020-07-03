York police charge 2 with 1st-degree murder after killing of man linked to tow truck industry

Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting in 2018 that may be linked to Ontario's tow truck industry.

Police in York region announced the charges Monday against a 24-year-old from Kitchener and a 20-year-old from Hamilton.

The two are alleged to have taken part in the fatal shooting of Soheil Rafipour, who was killed in Richmond Hill during the evening of December 24, 2018.

Four others have been previously charged with first-degree murder in connection to Rafipour's killing.

Investigators have said that Rafipour had ties to the tow truck industry, which has been embroiled with allegations of rampant violence and crime in recent years.

Police have linked four homicides and at least 30 arsons during the past three years to an ongoing turf war among tow truck operators around the Greater Toronto Area.

In late June, the Ford government announced plans to create a task force that will work to reform the tow truck industry.