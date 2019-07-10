York police are warning residents of jewelry distraction thefts

York Regional Police are reminding people to be cautious when they speak with strangers after recent jewelry distraction thefts in Markham.

In recent incidents, the suspects have started conversations with victims where they place a necklace or bracelet on the victim. At the same time, the suspects remove the more valuable necklace or bracelet the victim had been wearing.

Police say the victims do not realize their valuable jewelry has been stolen until the suspects have left the area.

The most recent incident occurred on June 18, in the Risebrough Circuit area, when a small black SUV with three suspects inside pulled up and waved over a nun. A female suspect struck up a conversation with the victim, telling her she needed a prayer for a dying family member.

Police say the suspect put a large chain necklace around the victim's neck and a ring on her finger, saying they were thank-you gifts.

It wasn't until the suspects drove off that the victim noticed her gold necklace was gone.

In the video, the suspect is seen hugging the nun before the car drives off.

The female suspect is described as being in her 30s with a heavy build and long, dirty-blond hair. She was wearing a white-flowered long-sleeve shirt. One of the male suspects was described as having tanned skin, short black hair in a buzz cut and a short black full beard.

York police are reminding citizens to be cautious and to follow these rules to remain safe and protect themselves:

Conceal your valuable jewelry while out in public.

Consider hiding your jewelry while walking in public then putting it on once you have reached your destination.

Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious people or activity, or have any information about the incidents, are asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers.