York police set to provide update on Wanzhen Lu abduction case this morning

York Regional Police are set to give an update on Tuesday morning on their investigation into the abduction of a 22-year-old Chinese international student who remains missing.

So far, no details have been provided on the nature of the update.

According to police, Wanzhen Lu was forced into a van by three masked men in the parking garage of his Markham, Ont., condo building at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In the course of the abduction, which York police Const. Andy Pattenden described as a "very violent attack," Lu was shocked a number of times with a Taser carried by one of the men before being dragged into the van.

Investigators have since located that van, but would say only that it was found somewhere in Toronto and is now being combed for clues.

At a news conference Monday, Pattenden spoke directly to the Lu's captors.

"Now is the time to seek legal counsel and turn yourself in," he said.

He also said that family members from China are on their way to the Greater Toronto Area. Police say they still don't know the motive for the abduction or whether Lu's captors have made contact with anyone in his family.