Man, 35, dead after York police called to home in Vaughan

A 35-year-old man is dead after York police were called to a home in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan late Monday.

An officer responded to the residence on Jade Crescent at about 11 p.m. for a "domestic dispute," York police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

There was then an "interaction" between the man and the officer, according to a news release from the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The release does not say if the officer used any weapons.

Other officers eventually arrived at the home and "assisted with the man's arrest," said the SIU, which has now launched a probe into the circumstances of the man's death.

According to the SIU, the man lost consciousness after the arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about him was available early Tuesday.

Police initially said that one of the officers sustained "significant injuries," but later described the injuries as minor.

The SIU and York police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.