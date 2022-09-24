Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
York police investigating fatal Vaughan fire as a homicide

York Regional Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after one person died following a house fire in Vaughan on Friday night.

There is no threat to public safety; police appealing to the public for information

CBC News ·
York police say a female victim was located inside a burned-out residence near Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent. She was transported to hospital, where she later died, (Albert Leung/CBC )

York Regional Police say they have launched a homicide investigation into a fatal fire in Vaughan on Friday night.

In a release issued Saturday morning, police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent. 

Officers and fire crews arrived to find a female victim inside the residence. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Police say there is no threat to public safety. 

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage to come forward. 

