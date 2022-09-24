York police investigating fatal Vaughan fire as a homicide

York Regional Police say they have launched a homicide investigation into a fatal fire in Vaughan on Friday night.

In a release issued Saturday morning, police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent.

Officers and fire crews arrived to find a female victim inside the residence. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage to come forward.