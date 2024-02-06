2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home, York police say

York Regional Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home Monday.

Officers were called to a home near the area of North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. for a wellness check. Inside, police found the bodies of two people.

Investigators say the deaths appear to be an "isolated" incident, adding that they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

No other information has been released about the victims. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.