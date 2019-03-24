Police release images of 3 suspects, getaway van in alleged Markham kidnapping

York police have released surveillance camera images of three suspects and a getaway van in the alleged armed kidnapping of a 22-year-old man in Markham this weekend.

Police said on Sunday that there are four suspects in the alleged abduction. Initially, they said there were three. The getaway van is a 2008 to 2010 black Dodge Caravan.

The incident occurred in a underground parking garage of a condo building at 15 Water Walk Dr., in the area of Highway 7 and Birchmount Road, shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Wanzhen Lu, a Chinese national and an international student in Toronto, was with a female friend in the parking garage when a van pulled up behind them. Three men got out. One was armed with a conductive energy weapon, commonly called a Taser.

York Regional Police say Wanzhen Lu, 22, was forced into a vehicle in the underground parking garage of a condo building at 15 Water Walk Dr., in Markham on Saturday. (York Regional Police)

Const. Andy Pattenden, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said Lu was shocked with the Taser and forced into the vehicle in what he described as a violent confrontation. Lu is said to be a resident of the condo building where the alleged abduction occurred.

The vehicle then sped out of the garage.

"We are very concerned for the safety of our missing person," Pattenden told reporters outside the condo building on Sunday. "The motive for this is still under investigation."

Police are continuing to canvas the building for witnesses and security camera video and Pattenden said officers were at the underground parking garage all night.

He said the female friend was not abducted and was not injured.

It's not clear how the men got access to the underground parking garage, he said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2010 black Dodge Caravan with no front licence plate. The back plate, which is stolen, is CEAR350. The van is wheelchair accessible and has stickers indicating its accessibility. (York Regional Police)

Police described Lu as an Asian male who was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white running shoes when he was taken.

The suspect vehicle had no front licence plate. The back plate, which is stolen, is CEAR350. The van is wheelchair accessible and has a sticker indicating its accessibility

The first suspect is described as a male, wearing a mask, blue pants and a black jacket.

The first suspect is described as a male, wearing a mask, blue pants and a black jacket. (York Regional Police)

The second suspect is described as a male with dark skin and about six-feet, one-inch tall. He was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.

The second suspect is described as a male with dark skin and about six-feet, one-inch in height. He was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket. (York Regional Police)

The third suspect is described as a male with dark skin and about six-feet, two-inches in height with a heavy build. He was wearing dark blue jeans with a black jacket.

The third suspect is described as a male with dark skin and about six-feet, two-inches in height. He was wearing dark blue jeans with a black jacket. (York Regional Police)

The fourth suspect is described as male who was wearing a green and yellow jacket with a hood. Police did not release a photo of him.

Anyone with information is urged to call York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541. If you spot the suspects or the suspect vehicle, do not approach them, call 911 immediately, police said.