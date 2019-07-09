York police seeking witnesses to 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan that left 1 driver dead

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses to a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan that left a 76-year-old man dead Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Clark Avenue West around 10 a.m. for reports of a collision between an Infiniti G37, a Toyota Corolla and a Pontiac Sunfire.

According to a police news release, the Infiniti struck the Corolla and Sunfire.

The driver of the Corolla, aged 76, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Infiniti, aged 73, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Sunfire was not hurt.

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information can call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.