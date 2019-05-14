Mother of baby left outside fire hall urged to contact police

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help to identify the parents or other family members of a newborn baby that was left outside a Town of Georgina fire station early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Georgina Fire Station 16 at 37 Snooks Road shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports a baby had been found outside.

The infant boy was found in a patch of grass beside the fire station, police said Wednesday in a news release. He was wrapped in a grey scarf and was wearing a blue knit toque.

Police believe the baby was left there sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

York police Const. Andy Pattenden said Tuesday that the baby was not injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The infant is now in the care of the Children's Aid Society of York Region.

Investigators with the York police Special Victims Unit are asking for the public's help to identify the baby's parents or other family members. They are also repeating their calls from Tuesday that the mother seek medical attention and check in with police "as soon as possible," the release said.