York police search for missing 52-year-old man considered 'vulnerable'

York Regional Police say they're concerned for the safety of a man who hasn't been seen since walking away from his Vaughan home Tuesday afternoon.

Staff-Sgt. Stephen Yan said 52-year-old Sundarlingam Periyathamby hasn't been in contact with his family since leaving his Steeles Avenue West and Martingrove Road-area home at about 2 p.m.

In a news release Wednesday, police said Periyathamby speaks only Tamil and "may appear confused."

He's described as 5' 6", heavy set, and was last seen wearing a green, white and black sweatshirt with beige pants and black boots.

WATCH | Surveillance video shows Periyathamby in the clothes he is believed to have been last seen wearing:

"We're asking the public to report any sightings to our 4 District Criminal Investigation Bureau with any information, whether it be video surveillance from your residence or dash cam footage that captured anyone that matched that description," Yan said.

Investigators have set up a command post near Martin Grove and Steeles West, and are combing nearby wooded areas.

"Given the weather conditions... we are concerned for his safety and well-being," Yan said.