York police officer in life-threatening condition after being rear-ended by Canada Post vehicle

York Regional Police say an officer is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.

York police said the collision happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue near Highway 404.

Police initially said the officer was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries but Toronto police, say the officer is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police, which is leading the investigation, said a Canada Post vehicle rear-ended a police cruiser that was parked at the time.

Investigators say the Canada Post driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

Steeles Avenue East is closed between Highway 404 and Woodbine Avenue as police investigate.