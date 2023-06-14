Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

York police officer in life-threatening condition after being rear-ended by Canada Post vehicle

York Regional Police say an officer is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Canada Post driver who was not injured remained at the scene, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
York Regional Police said a Canada Post vehicle rear-ended a parked police cruiser early Wednesday morning, leaving one officer in life-threatening condition.
York Regional Police said a Canada Post vehicle rear-ended a parked police cruiser early Wednesday morning, leaving one officer in life-threatening condition. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

York Regional Police say an officer is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.

York police said the collision happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue near Highway 404.

Police initially said the officer was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries but Toronto police, say the officer is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police, which is leading the investigation, said a Canada Post vehicle rear-ended a police cruiser that was parked at the time.

Investigators say the Canada Post driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

Steeles Avenue East is closed between Highway 404 and Woodbine Avenue as police investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now