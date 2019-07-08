Off-duty York Regional Police officer charged after failing roadside breath test

An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been charged after failing a roadside breath test.

Police say the 35-year-old officer was stopped while driving on Clearmeadow Drive in Newmarket on Sunday just after 1:30 a.m.

In a news release, York Regional Police said the officer has been a member of the force since 2014, and previously worked in their guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit.

The officer has been charged with having 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

"York Regional Police is committed to transparency and is accountable to our community," Chief Eric Jolliffe said in the release.

"When we charge a member with a criminal offence, that information is released to our community as a part of that commitment."