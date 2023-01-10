York police searching for 'vulnerable' missing teen in Markham

York police set up a command post Tuesday morning to help find a missing 17-year-old boy in Markham.

Police say Lionel Manimanakis was last seen 11:45 a.m. Monday near Church Street and Ninth Line, near Markham Stouffville Hospital.

In a statement to CBC Toronto, Const. Maniva Armstrong says Manimanakis didn't attend school and has not been seen since.

"He is considered to be a vulnerable person and family and police are really concerned for his safety," said Armstrong.

Manimanakis is described by police as Black, five foot, five inches tall, weighing 128 pounds, with shoulder-length hair.

He was wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt and dark jeans.

The command post is located at 11 Parkway Ave. at Morgan Park. Search and rescue officers are in the area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423.