York police seized largest amount of fentanyl in region's history this summer, Health Canada reveals

York Regional Police seized the largest quantity of fentanyl in the area's history while executing a search warrant in Vaughan, Ont., two months ago, public health officials say.

Health Canada revealed Friday that investigators found 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in August when they seized more than $3 million in drugs and processing equipment from a home on Zenith Avenue, in the area of Nashville and Huntington roads.

Officers found bags of unidentified white powdered substances, which they initially believed was cocaine. The powder tested positive for the powerful opioid fentanyl, a news release said.

Police also found more than 18 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $1.5 million, along with three kilograms of marijuana, 1.5 kilograms of heroin, 700 ecstasy pills, a kilogram of methamphetamine, and more than five litres of liquid ketamine at the property.

Cocaine presses, logo plates and packaging materials were also inside.

York Regional Police seized more than $3 million in drugs and processing equipment during a search warrant at a home in Vaughan, Ont., in August. (York Regional Police)

Three people between 25 and 32 — two from Vaughan and one from Toronto — have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

York police say they arrested a suspect who had three kilograms of cocaine in front of the home on Aug. 2 and that an investigation into suspected Vaughan drug traffickers began in July.