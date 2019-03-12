York police investigating after husband, wife found dead in Richmond Hill apartment

Homicide detectives in York Region say they are not looking for any suspects after a husband and wife were found dead inside a Richmond Hill apartment late Monday evening.

Police were called to a building on Clarissa Drive, near Yonge Street and Weldrick Road East, around 8:40 p.m. after two people were found dead inside their apartment, York Regional Police said Tuesday.

Callers to 911 had gone to the building after they were unable to contact two of their family members, according to a news release.

When they entered the unit, they found the two victims deceased inside. Const. Laura Nicolle said there was no sign of forced entry.

Police identified the victims as Sara Cimerman, 68, and her husband Efraim Cimerman, 73.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. Post-mortems will determine the causes of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police homicide squad or Crime Stoppers.