Man charged with impaired driving after crash that killed York police officer

A 23-year-old man from Markham has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a head-on crash that killed a York Regional Police officer Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police, which had been overseeing the investigation, announced in a news release Thursday that 23-year-old Haoju Zhou has been charged with both impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The crash happened in the area of Mackenzie Drive East and Warden Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a Porsche Cayenne SUV and a white Honda Accord collided.

The driver of the Honda, 38-year-old Const. Travis Gillespie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel police said Wednesday that after the crash, Zhou was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A third driver who was also involved was not injured, police say.

York police say Gillespie was sworn in as an officer in 2020, and is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Gillespie worked as a special constable with Metrolinx, and volunteered with Primal Mixed Martial Arts Academy.