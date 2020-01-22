York police make drunk driving arrest, find handgun and ammution in vehicle

York Regional Police are crediting a 911 caller for spotting a suspected drunk driver who also turned out to be carrying a handgun and ammunition in his vehicle.

The 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

He is facing several charges including impaired operation, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Police released video of the call and arrest, which you can watch below.

The 911 caller said he spotted the man at a Tim Horton's parking lot near Keele Street and Rutherford Road in Vaughan. He told a dispatcher the man stumbled and fell down multiple times before entering his vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes, police said.

"Sure enough there were open beer cans in the car," said Sgt. Andy Pattenden.

A breath test administered by police revealed a blood alcohol level so high that the man had to be taken to hospital as a precaution, Pattenden added.

Police are not naming the arrested man because the investigation is still active.

After arresting the man and putting him in the back of a police car, officers searched the man's vehicle and found a handgun and a box of ammunition on the passenger floor.

"Thankfully that call to 911 got that impaired driver and the handgun off our roads," Pattenden said.

Investigators have not determined if the man had any plans to use the gun on the day of the arrest.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden said officers were able to reach the scene quickly thanks to the 911 caller. (John Grierson/CBC)

911 calls up 18%

In 2018, York Regional Police received more than 3,500 calls to report suspected impaired drivers, an 18 per cent increase over the previous year.

That public assistance contributed to more than 1,700 impaired driving charges laid by the force last year.

"If you do spot a suspected impaired driver, please don't hesitate, call 911 right away," Pattenden said.