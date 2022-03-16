Forensic find leads to man being charged in 2 violent sexual assaults from 2013, 2014

A man has been charged in connection with two violent sexual assaults dating back to 2013 and 2014 in Richmond Hill and Mississauga, York police said Wednesday.

The attacks bore similarities, but police said they weren't initially able to identify a suspect in either despite a "lengthy and thorough" investigation.

The first happened on Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, at approximately 12 a.m., when police said a female was getting off a transit bus in the area of South Service Road and Crestview Avenue in Mississauga. A man brought out a weapon, grabbed the victim and pulled her into a darkened area, where he sexually assaulted her.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, a female got off of a bus at approximately 12:30 a.m. at Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue in Richmond Hill when she was approached by a man armed with a knife. Police said he demanded money, then pulled her into a field and sexually assaulted her.

York Regional Police said the investigation ramped back up in the fall of 2021 after the Centre for Forensic Sciences notified police of a forensic link from an unrelated occurrence.

York and Peel Regional Police were then able to identify the accused after pursuing this new information.

Jaehyun "David" Cho, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged on Friday.

Cho is facing two counts of each of the following charges: kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, disguise with intent, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also charged with one count of sexual assault to cause bodily harm.

HAPPENING NOW - Investigators from <a href="https://twitter.com/YRP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YRP</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPolice</a> announcing the arrest of 32-year-old Jaehyun “David” Cho.<br><br>Cho is charged in connection with two extremely violent sexual assaults in Mississauga and Richmond Hill in 2013 and 2014.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/lWIRgfkPSo">https://t.co/lWIRgfkPSo</a> <a href="https://t.co/jw0nLvTJAl">pic.twitter.com/jw0nLvTJAl</a> —@YRP

Police say there may be more victims and are urging others to come forward.

"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," the news release reads.

Anyone with information to call their Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Cho is scheduled to appear in Newmarket court on Thursday.