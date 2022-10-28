York police lay charges against Vaughan dump truck driver after collision left siblings dead

York police have laid multiple charges against a 46-year-old dump truck driver from Vaughan following the death of two young adults in a Markham crash earlier this month.

Police responded to reports of a collision near Markham Road and Elson Street around 2 p.m on Oct. 12. A dump truck with a trailer collided with an Acura vehicle with three occupants inside, police say.

The male driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified by family members to CBC Toronto as Pateeran Puvanendran, 21, and Neluxsana Puvanendran, 23.

The front passenger, their 52-year-old mother Srirathy Shanmuganathan, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.

The 46-year-old male driver of the dump truck remained at the scene with no injuries, police say.

He was charged Thursday with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

He's due to appear in court on Nov. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.