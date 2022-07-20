York police charge 12 teens for 'swarming-style' robberies at Canada's Wonderland
Charges include robbery, mischief and causing a disturbance
York Regional Police have charged 12 teens in connection with a string of "swarming-style" robberies near Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.
Police said Wednesday officers have responded to a "significant" number of robberies, which began in June, along Jane Street near the well-known amusement park. Some of the incidents have also happened on nearby plazas and sidewalks, police said in a news release.
In all of the incidents, police said victims reported being swarmed and robbed by a large group of young people in the evening hours.
During one swarming on June 11, police said a man was approached by a group of teens demanding alcohol, cigarettes and the victim's food.
A crowd of teens followed the man to his car, then began kicking and hitting the vehicle, police said. One teen then allegedly opened the rear door and stole the man's food, and when the man chased the teens police said he was swarmed and had his wallet stolen.
Police say one suspect in that case has been charged.
Warning & prevention tips after several street-level robberies where victims reported being swarmed by large groups of youths at plazas & sidewalks in the area of Jane St & Norwood Ave, Vaughan. <a href="https://t.co/PsiTyKDrMt">https://t.co/PsiTyKDrMt</a>—@YRP
The other teens facing charges are from across the Greater Toronto Area.
"More arrests are expected," police said in the release.
Police step up patrols near amusement park
York Regional Police said it has increased police presence since the Canada Day weekend in areas where the robberies occurred. Since that time, police said there have been no further swarming robberies.
Police say those patrols will continue, and are encouraging any potential victims to come forward.
The suspects and charges include:
- A 14-year-old female from Oakville, charged with robbery
- A 14-year-old female from Oakville, charged with robbery
- A 13-year-old male from Mississauga, charged with robbery, assault, failure to comply with undertaking
- A 14-year-old female from Mississauga, charged with robbery, assault
- A 15-year-old male from East Gwillimbury, charged with robbery, assault
- A 13-year-old male from Markham, charged with robbery, assault
- A 16-year-old female from Mississauga, charged with robbery, assault
- A 14-year-old male from Toronto, charged with mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance
- A 17-year-old male from Toronto, charged with mischief under $5,000 Mischief, causing a disturbance
- A 15-year-old male from Toronto, charged with robbery
- A 13-year-old female from Mississauga, charged with robbery, failure to comply with undertaking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- A 16-year-old male from Mississauga, charged with robbery, two counts of assault, and four counts of fraud under $5,000