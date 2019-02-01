York Regional Police are searching for a man who smashed the front window of a law office in Vaughan, Ont., doused the entrance in gasoline and set it on fire.

Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The incident took place Jan. 7 shortly before 2 a.m. ET at a commercial plaza near Rutherford Road and Highway 400.

Shortly after, firefighters extinguished the fire.

"Investigators found that a glass door at the front of the building had been smashed and that there was a strong smell of gasoline coming from inside," police said in a statement.

The suspect vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz sedan, was fitted with stolen licence plates taken from Toronto, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect, vehicle or incident is asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers.