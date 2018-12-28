York police announce new 'RIDEshare' service for impaired drivers ahead of New Year's Eve

If you have big plans for your New Year's celebrations, but don't want to pay an Uber or ride for free on the TTC, there might be another option for you.

It's free and it's private, but you'll have to put others and yourself at risk before you can book a ride.

York police released a two-minute video Friday advertising their latest service for alleged impaired drivers —​ RIDEshare — ahead of New Year's Eve.

The video is an effort to curb impaired driving, which remains a serious problem.

The video shows real footage of alleged impaired drivers being arrested and riding in the backs of police cars. In a tongue-in-cheek tone, it advertises a police cruiser's "less than comfortable" plastic seats that make for easy clean-up. "We guarantee an un-pleasurable ride" to the L'Hotel York Regional Police (a.k.a. a jail cell), the video goes on.

According to the press release accompanying the video, York Regional Police have laid more than 1,600 impaired-related charges so far this year. That averages to about 20 to 30 per week.

Even though the video is a creative way to talk about the issue, York police said that this year, seven people lost their lives in crashes involving impaired driving.

"We continue to be aggressive in our efforts to combat this issue and keep our roads safe," the release reads.

And police can back up that statement. Along with spending a night in jail, having their licence suspended and having their car towed, alleged impaired drivers will also be publicly named.