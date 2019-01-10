Driver hits police cruiser pulled over on Highway 407, injuring officer inside

A York police officer and two civilians were injured after a vehicle struck a police cruiser that was pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 407.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash, while the condition of the other two people was not immediately available.

York Regional Police say all three people were taken to hospital following the collision, which happened in the westbound lanes near Jane Street.

It's not yet clear why the police cruiser was pulled over on the highway, but a spokesperson confirmed that the officer was inside his vehicle when it was struck.

"At this point in time, it's too early to tell the entire sequence of events and where everybody was who sustained these injuries," said York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden.

Pattenden added that more than two vehicles may have been involved in the collision.