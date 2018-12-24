2 men injured in separate overnight shootings in Toronto

Two men were injured in separate shootings in Toronto overnight Monday, according to police.

Officers were called to York Mills, in an area just south of Highway 401 near Yonge Street, at 3:49 a.m. for reports that a man with gunshot wounds had been found.

They arrived to a home on Yorkminster Road to find a 25-year-old man who had been shot several times.

The victim was transported to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital with serious injuries, police said. He is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that the shooting itself occurred on nearby Upper Canada Drive and that the victim made his way to Yorkminster Road for help.

​Then, less than two hours later at 5:33 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in Rexdale for reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived to the complex at Islington and Bergamot avenues and discovered a man in his 40s with a bullet wound. Police said the victim was shot inside a home.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available, but police were on scene throughout the morning canvassing the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.