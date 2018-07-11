Police arrest 8, dismantle meth lab in York Region drug sweep

Police north of Toronto say they've arrested eight people and dismantled what they describe as the largest meth production operation the force has investigated.

York regional police say the probe, dubbed Project Discard, took place over the past four months.

They say they arrested eight people and are still looking for a ninth.

They say investigators also dismantled an active lab producing meth and seized a significant amount of drugs.

Police were scheduled to hold a press conference in Aurora on Friday to share more information about the investigation and its results.